Global Force Wrestling returns for Music City Bowl show

GFW returns for show

for Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Ricky Steamboat appear

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Kentucky Wildcats and Northwestern Wildcats were treated to a night of Global Force Wrestling action on Wednesday as part of the festivities for the 20th annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

Bowl officials asked Jeff Jarrett and GFW to return after the promotion became the first to partner with a bowl game for a night of entertainment a year ago. The 2017 event was bigger and better, with appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry “The King” Lawler and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

“First and foremost, I have to thank the people at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, especially President and CEO Scott Ramsey and VP of Events Jay Grider,” Jarrett said. “We were thrilled to be asked to return. It was a fun night for us, and it seemed as though the players and coaches enjoyed it as much as we did.

“I also would be remiss if I didn’t thank everyone at WWE for helping to make this possible.”

At the private event at Gaylord Opryland Hotel, players, coaches and team officials had a meet and greet with GFW co-founders Jeff and Karen Jarrett as well as Lawler and Steamboat, and then settled in for an exciting card of wrestling action.

“We want to thank everyone who lent their support to this event,” Karen Jarrett said. “It was great to see the Wildcats of Kentucky and Northwestern really get into the show, and we were thankful to meet bowl special guests Wounded Warriors Service Members and Families.”

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said the wrestling event went over well a year ago because it’s something unique and it made sense to bring it back.

“It was memorable for the players to meet wrestling legends like Jeff Jarrett, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat,” Ramsey said. “Jeff and Jerry are synonymous with wrestling in Tennessee and Kentucky.

“The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl always will strive to be at the forefront of entertaining its participants. Being in Nashville we’re positioned to do that as well or better than any bowl game. And we couldn’t me more excited about the matchup we have for our 20th anniversary.”

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)