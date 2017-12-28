Cena vs. Undertaker?

Dec 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer said on his latest podcast that we should know John Cena’s WM opponent by Raw 25. His source told him its someone who is a “BIGGER” star than AJ Styles.

This has lead Meltzer to SPECULATING and i’ll say that word again SPECULATING that Cena could be facing the Undertaker at WM 34.

The Undertaker is already confirmed to be appearing at RAW 25. The Deadman looked like he hung it up after WM 33 vs Roman Reigns. But as Meltzer stated Taker has said for years “I am done” after every WM since the streak has ended.

But the million dollar payday of working one match a year may have swayed the deadman to work one more match.

(The Spotlight)

