12/26/17 Smackdown Live viewership

The Boxing Day Smackdown from Chicago nearly beat Monday Night Raw in the ratings this week, drawing 2,656,000 viewers for the broadcast. It was up 78,000 viewers over last week’s show and just 47,000 viewers away from beating Raw only for the second time.

Smackdown was #1 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #3 in overall viewership for the night.

source: Showbuzzdaily.com

