WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/26/17 – New York, New York

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

-Matt Hardy debuted a new theme song for his “Woken” character, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Absolution defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Rhyno, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, and Heath Slater defeated Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Revival

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

5. Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

6. Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

7. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match

Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

