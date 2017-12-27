Video: Woken Matt Hardy gets piano theme song for MSG entrance

After appearing on Monday Night Raw live in person for the first time under his new Woken gimmick, Matt Hardy came out for his Madison Square Garden return with a piano theme song. The song, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14, is the same song that he used during his Impact Wrestling days when he did the similar Broken character. It’s not clear if this song will be used from this point onward for Hardy on WWE television or if it was just a one-off for Madison Square Garden. It is safe to say though that the Hardy WWE theme song that was brought back at WrestleMania 33 will not be used for the new Woken gimmick. Hardy wrestled Bray Wyatt at MSG, an event that also included John Cena versus Roman Reigns. There were a lot of empty seats for this event and unlike the Chicago crowds for Raw and Smackdown, New Yorkers did not feel like spending the holidays with their favorite Superstars!





