Sting, Hogan, and Bischoff to reunite at ACE Comic Con Arizona

There will be a WCW/TNA reunion at the ACE Comic Con in Arizona next month as Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Eric Bischoff will all be appearing on the same day. Hogan’s sidekick, Jimmy Hart, will also be there.

A photo will Hulk Hogan will cost $100 while one with Eric Bischoff is $40. Sting’s photo is $85 and a dual photo with Hulk and Sting will be $175. An autograph with Bischoff will be $30, with Sting $70, and Hogan $80. If you bring a title belt for Hogan to sign, it will cost you $150. You will need to purchase a separate entrance ticket on top of these prices.

The ACE Comic Con Arizona takes place on January 13, 14, and 15 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale. Hogan, Sting, Bischoff, and Hart will be appearing on January 15. For more information go to http://www.aceuniverse.com/events/arizona.html.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)