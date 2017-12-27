Paige Possibly Injured at Tonight’s Raw House Show

Dec 27, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Several people on social media have noted that Paige appeared to be legitimately hurt at Wednesday night’s live event in Long Island, NY. The six-woman tag match that Paige was involved in ended up being called off as a stretcher was brought to ringside. Paige was apparently hurt from a kick to the face by Sasha Banks. After being on the mat for several minutes, Paige was able to walk out of the arena.

