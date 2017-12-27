Paige Possibly Injured at Tonight’s Raw House Show
Several people on social media have noted that Paige appeared to be legitimately hurt at Wednesday night’s live event in Long Island, NY. The six-woman tag match that Paige was involved in ended up being called off as a stretcher was brought to ringside. Paige was apparently hurt from a kick to the face by Sasha Banks. After being on the mat for several minutes, Paige was able to walk out of the arena.
Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE
— Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017
