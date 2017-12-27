Matt Taven

Real name: Matthew Marinelli

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 219 lbs.

Date of birth: March 20, 1985

From: Derry, New Hampshire

Pro debut: March 7, 2006

Trained by: Spike Dudley & Ryan Waters

Finishing move: Climax

Biography

– On April 10, 2009, Taven defeated TRP Interstate Champion BK Jordan by DQ

– In May 2009, Taven wrestled two ROH dark matches

– On January 1, 2010, Taven defeated TRP Interstate Champion Buck Nasty by countout

– On March 20, Taven defeated Brian Anthony, Jason Blade, Mike Bennett & Paul London in an Elimination Match to win the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On April 23, Taven defeated Mike Bennett to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On August 10, Taven & Julian Starr defeated The Crown Jewels (Darling Damon & Jason Rumble) to win the NWA On Fire Tag Team Titles

– In August 2010, Taven returned to ROH for more dark matches

– On October 8, Taven defeated Matt Magnum, Brandon Webb & Vinny Marseglia to win the 2010 Killer Kowalski Cup

– In November 2010, Taven defended the NEW Heavyweight Title against Abyss & Eddie Edwards

– On January 15, 2011, Taven defeated Hale Collins by DQ to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On March 26, Taven defeated Robbie E to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On April 15, Taven defeated Hale Collins in a No-DQ Match to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On June 10, Taven defeated TRP Heavyweight Champion Tommasso Ciampa by DQ

– The next day, Taven defeated Brian Anthony to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On August 5, Taven defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a Street Fight to win the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On August 20, Taven defeated Eric Alden to retain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On November 24, Taven defeated Taka Suzuki to retain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– In 2012, Taven became a semi-regular face on ROH events

– On February 17, Taven defeated Brandon Webb to retain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On March 16, Taven defeated Taka Suzuki to win the vacant CW New England Title

– On March 30, Taven defeated Mike Nice to retain the CW New England Title

– The next day, Taven & Brian Fury defeated Julian Starr & Taka Suzuki to retain the CW New England Title for Taven and the CW Heavyweight Title for Fury

– On April 21, Taven defeated Biff Busick to retain the CW New England Title

– On May 11, Taven again defeated Busick to retain the CW New England Title

– On May 19, Taven defeated Mike Nice to retain the CW New England Title

– On June 8, Taven defeated Matt Magnum to regain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On June 22, Taven defeated Biff Busick to retain the CW New England Title

– Two days later, Taven defeated Julian Starr to retain the CW New England Title

– On July 6, Taven defeated Biff Busick to retain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On July 14, Taven defeated Matt Magnum & Vinny Marseglia to retain the TRP Heavyweight Title

– On July 20, Taven defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the CW New England Title

– On August 12, Taven defeated Mark Moment, Scott Reed, Vinny Marseglia & Eddie Edwards to win the Robbie Ellis Tribute Tournament

– On September 7, Taven defeated Julian Starr to regain the CW New England Title

– On September 28, Taven defeated Scott Reed to retain the CW New England Title

– On February 2, 2013, having aligned with Truth Martini, Taven defeated Tadarius Thomas in the final of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament

– At the ROH 11th Anniversary Show, Taven defeated Adam Cole to win the ROH Television Title

– At Supercard of Honor VII, Taven defeated Adam Cole & Matt Hardy to retain the ROH Television Title

– The next day, Taven defeated ACH to retain the ROH Television Title

– At Border Wars ’13, Taven defeated Mark Briscoe to retain the ROH Television Title

– At Best In The World ’13, Taven defeated Jay Lethal & Jimmy Jacobs to retain the ROH Television Title

– The next day, Taven defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the ROH Television Title

– On July 27, Taven defeated Brian Fury to retain the ROH Television Title

– On September 21, Taven defeated Jay Lethal to retain the ROH Television Title

– A week later, Taven defeated Davey Richards & Roderick Strong to retain the ROH Television Title

– On October 5, Taven defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the ROH Television Title

– On October 18, Taven & Rhett Titus defeated Danny Demanto & The Amazing Red to win the ICW Tag Team Titles

– In November 2013, Taven defended the ROH Television Title against Adam Page, Zach Gowen and Romeo Roselli

– In January 2014, Taven fired Truth Martini as his manager

– On May 16, Taven & Vinny Marseglia defeated Brandon Locke & Scott Reed and Team Friendship (Mark Shurman & Scotty Slade) to win the CW Tag Team Titles

– In mid-2014, Taven, Mike Bennett & Adam Cole formed ‘The Kingdom’

– On June 28, Taven fought NEW Heavyweight Champion Brian Anthony to a double-DQ

– On August 16, Taven defeated Brian Anthony to win the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On September 7, Taven defeated Mike Bennett to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On September 19, Taven defeated Matt Sydal to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On November 1, Taven defeated Jimmy Preston to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On November 14, Taven defeated AJ Styles & Matt Sydal to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– In late-November, The Kingdom (Taven & Bennett) competed in the NJPW World Tag League

– On February 7, 2015, Taven defeated Hanson in a No-DQ Match to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On the ROH 13th Anniversary Show, The Kingdom defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) and Karl Anderson (wrestling alone due to his partner Doc Gallows having travel problems)

– On April 5, The Kingdom defeated The Bullet Club (Gallows & Anderson) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’15, The Kingdom (Taven, Bennett & Maria Kanellis) defeated The Bullet Club (Gallows, Anderson & Amber Gallows)

– On May 23, Taven fought Donovan Dijak to a double-DQ to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On August 1, Taven defeated Hanson to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At All-Star Extravaganza VII, The Kingdom defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On October 23, The Kingdom defeated The Addiction to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Glory By Honor XIV, The Kingdom, Roderick Strong & Jay Lethal defeated The Addiction, Dalton Castle & Moose

– On November 6, Taven defeated Pepper Parks to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– A week later, The Kingdom defeated reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On December 12, Taven defeated The Stamos Syndicate (Frankie Arion, Anthony Battle & Chris Battle) in a Gauntlet Match to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At Final Battle ’15, Taven suggered a severe knee injury that would keep him out of action for over 6 months. The Kingdom would go on hiatus during this time

– Taven returned to action at a CMLL event in September 2016

– Taven returned to ROH on September 18, announcing that The Kingdom would reform for the upcoming Six-Man Tag Title Tournament

– In October, Taven unveiled his new Kingdom stable, consisting of himself, Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan. The trio went on to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Title Tournament, defeating The Bullet Club (Adam Cole, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson), Team CMLL (Hechicero, Okumura & Ultimo Guerrero) and Jay White, KUSHIDA & Lio Rush on their way to victory

– On February 3, The Kingdom defeated Jax Dane & War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On February 11, The Kingdom defeated Lio Rush & The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman & Kenny King) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Kingdom defeated Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal & Cheeseburger to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At the ROH 15th Anniversary Show, The Kingdom defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Final Battle ’17, Taven defeated Will Ospreay

