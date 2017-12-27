Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura’s main roster run so far

“I’m happy with the response he’s getting from the fans, all of us in New Japan knew that when he left he was going to get over with his charisma. But when I see Nakamura in WWE it’s hard for me to say he’s done anything compelling in the ring since he’s been there which is a shame. It will just take the one right story, and one right moment to get the people captivated by everything he does. Right now he hasn’t had that”

“Everything in WWE is super overbooked. Some people need to even have their steps and footing choreographed. They have to pace their breathing before they even go through a match. When you’re used to dealing with people who need that match management, who need to have that much choreography in their matches before they even go out there and perform, then when a guy like Nakamura with his Strong Style, a lot of that is based off emotion, feeling, and fighting spirit. When these two types wrestle that’s when Nakamura’s style gets lost in translation. Everything starts to come across as soulless, if that makes sense”

