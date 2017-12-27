Video: Kendrick out for a few months after GTS injury

Brian Kendrick will be out for a few months after he suffered an orbital wall fracture and a displaced nasal bridge fracture thanks to Hideo Itami’s GTS finisher. The injury occurred on Monday Night Raw in a match between the two that Itami won after he hit the Go To Sleep – invented by Itami but made famous by CM Punk – in Chicago. Unfortunately for Kendrick, Itami’s stiff knee hit him straight in the face, causing the injury. “A fracture was suspected, and he was taken to a local emergency care facility in Chicago where a CT scan confirmed a diagnosis of an orbital wall fracture and a minimally displaced nasal bridge fracture,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “We will be following it closely and making sure everything heals appropriately and that surgery’s not needed,” Amann said. WWE did not provide an exact timetable for Kendrick’s return but the injury for sure will put him out of the Royal Rumble.





