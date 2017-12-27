Gable and Benjamin earn Smackdown tag team title shot for next week

The first Smackdown of 2018 will feature a tag team match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles following yesterday’s triple threat number one contenders match. In the opening segment of the show, Daniel Bryan announced a match between Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, Rusev and Aiden English, and The New Day. Despite Rusev and English being the most popular thanks solely to Rusev Day, Gable and Benjamin came out victorious after Chad Gable pinned Big E. Meanwhile, over at Raw, the team of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan became the new Raw Tag Team champions after beating Sheamus and Cesaro on the Christmas Day edition.

