Charlotte admits she understands now why her father couldn’t walk away

“When I look back, I just wish I could have been more understanding in 2008 when he retired, because I just couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t just walk away from the job. But now being apart of the company WWE and understanding what it’s like to be in the main event, to feel the rush of the crowd… that’s what he did for his entire life and I understand now why he couldn’t walk away. Now I see why but in 2008 I couldn’t understand and I just gave him a hard time and we just went separate ways. But it was a growing process for both of us.”

source: Fox News





