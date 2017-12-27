Alberto El Patron says he voluntarily gave up the world title in Impact Wrestling

Dec 27, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“When there was a talent meeting about what to do about the title, I raised my hand and said I should give it up. I used to work in a place where main eventers were difficult to work with, and I didn’t want to be that person. ‘Here’s the title; give it to someone else. I’ll eventually get it back, but I lost it and I want to earn it. I’ll take responsibility for my actions.'”

source: orlandosentinel.com


One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    …. uh huh…. sure, buddy

