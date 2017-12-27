Adam Page

Real name: Stevie Woltz

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 214 lbs.

Date of birth: July 27, 1991

From: Aaron’s Creek, Virginia

Pro debut: May 28, 2008

Trained by: Jimmy Valiant

Finishing move: Rite of Passage

Biography

– In January 2011, Page wrestled an ROH dark match, teaming with Cedric Alexander in a loss to Bobby Shields & Orion Bishop

– On January 8, VA Bombers (Page & Jason Blade) defeated Ray Candrack & Ty Dillinger to win the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On February 19, VA Bombers defeated The Set (J-Sin & Lance Lude) to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On March 19, VA Bombers defeated Ric Converse & Xsiris to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On April 1, VA Bombers defeated The Chiva Kid & The Kamikazi Kid to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– Two weeks later, VA Bombers & Jason Miller defeated Cecil Scott, Chase Dakota & The Mecha Mercenary to win the PWI Trios Titles

– On April 16, VA Bombers defeated Coach Gemini’s All-Stars (Michael McAllister & Ty Dillinger) to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On June 18, VA Bombers defeated Cecil Scott & Chase Dakota, Coach Gemini’s All-Stars (Roy Wilkins & Walter Eaton) and Fatback Enterprises (Donnie Dollars & Nick Richards) to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On July 2, VA Bombers defeated 7OH!4 (Caleb Konley & Cedric Alexander) to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– On August 20, VA Bombers defeated Coach Gemini’s All-Stars (Roy Wilkins & Walter Eaton) to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

– In May 2012, Page made his first official ROH appearance, losing to Mike Bennett. He would become a regular following this appearance

– At Death Before Dishonor XI, Page defeated RD Evans

– In March 2014, Page joined ‘The Decade’

– At Supercard of Honor VIII, The Decade (Page, BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs) defeated ACH, Tadarius Thomas & Andrew Everett

– At Death Before Dishonor XII, Page defeated Adam Pearce

– On October 19, Country Jacked (Page & Corey Hollis) defeated Los Ben Dejos (Jay Cruz & Jay Rios), The Worst Case Scenario (Elijah Evans IV & Ethan Case) and The Bravado Brothers (Harlem & Lancelot) to win the PWX Tag Team Titles

– On February 22, 2015, Country Jacked defeated The Worst Case Scenario & The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the PWX Tag Team Titles

– At the ROH 13th Anniversary Show, The Decade (Page & Jimmy Jacobs) defeated Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)

– At War of the Worlds ’15, Page defeated Takaaki Watanabe

– At Best In The World ’15, The Decade (Page & BJ Whitmer) defeated ACH & Matt Sydal

– At Death Before Dishonor XIII, Page defeated ACH in a No-DQ Match

– In late-2015, Page left The Decade

– On August 30, Country Jacked (Page & Corey Hollis) defeated The Bravado Brothers (Harlem & Lancelot), The Equal Nation Demonstration (Kevin Keith Kochran & Prince Isaiah), The Sons of Steel, Lodi (whose partner Lenny Lane was injured) and Michael Frehley & Nick Kismet in a Tag Team Turmoil Match to win the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles

– On September 5, Country Jacked defeated The Bravado Brothers in a Street Fight to win the PWX Tag Team Titles

– On November 29, Country Jacked defeated The Bravado Brothers and The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the PWX Tag Team Titles

– On December 20, Country Jacked defeated The Bravado Brothers to retain the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles

– On January 10, 2016, Country Jacked defeated The All-Night Express (Rhett Titus & Kenny King) to retain the PWX Tag Team Titles

– In May 2016, Page joined The Bullet Club. He would become known as Hangman Page in Japan during this time

– At NJPW Dominion ’16, The Bullet Club (Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale) defeated Captain New Japan, Togi Makabe & Yoshitatsu

– At Death Before Dishonor XIV, Page defeated Jay Briscoe in an ‘Anything Goes’ Match

– At Glory By Honor XV, Page defeated ACH

– At War of the Worlds UK ’17, The Bullet Club (Page, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor XV, The Bullet Club defeated Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Bullet Club defeated Silas Young, The Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Final Battle ’17, The Bullet Club defeated Dragon Lee, Flip Gordon & Titan to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)