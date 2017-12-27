12/27/17 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with its opening video and then we go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We are reminded of tonight’s main event: a Fatal-Four Way Match featuring Aleister Black, Killian Dain, Johnny Gargano, and Lars Sullivan, with the winner advancing to NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia to challenge Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship.

Match #1 – The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Chris Starr and Riley Apex

Ford starts the match with one of the guys and they lock up. Ford applies a side-headlock and then drops the guy with a slam to the mat. Dawkins tags in and tosses Ford down onto the guy. He tags in his partner, but Dawkins drops him with a lariat. Dawkins then drops the other guy with a right hand. Dawkins delivers a spinning Stinger Splash and then a pop-up spine-buster. Ford tags in and delivers the frog splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Street Profits.

After the match, the Profits join the NXT Universe. Ford says in 2017, they came and saw. Dawkins says in 2018, they will conquer. They run down the other teams in NXT, such as The Authors of Pain, SAnitY, and The Undisputed ERA. Dawkins says in 2018, they are coming for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

We are reminded once again of tonight’s Fatal Four-Way main event. but coming up next Ember Moon will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Sonya Deville.

Match #2 – NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs. Sonya Deville

