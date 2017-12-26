PPV/Event of the year

2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — PPV/Event of the year

Wrestle Kingdom 11 (28%, 90 Votes)

WrestleMania 33 (24%, 78 Votes)

NXT TakeOver War Games (18%, 58 Votes)

WWE Survivor Series (7%, 23 Votes)

NXT TakeOver Chicago (6%, 18 Votes)

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III (5%, 17 Votes)

ROH 15th Anniversary Show (5%, 15 Votes)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (4%, 12 Votes)

WWE Starrcade (3%, 9 Votes)

ROH Best in the World’ 17 (2%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 325

Past winners:

2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto

2015 – Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014 – NXT Takeover: R Evolution

2013 – Summerslam

2012 – WrestleMania XXVIII

2011 – Money in the Bank

