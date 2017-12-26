PPV/Event of the year
Wrestle Kingdom 11 (28%, 90 Votes)
WrestleMania 33 (24%, 78 Votes)
NXT TakeOver War Games (18%, 58 Votes)
WWE Survivor Series (7%, 23 Votes)
NXT TakeOver Chicago (6%, 18 Votes)
NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III (5%, 17 Votes)
ROH 15th Anniversary Show (5%, 15 Votes)
WWE Great Balls of Fire (4%, 12 Votes)
WWE Starrcade (3%, 9 Votes)
ROH Best in the World’ 17 (2%, 5 Votes)
Total Voters: 325
Past winners:
2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto
2015 – Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014 – NXT Takeover: R Evolution
2013 – Summerslam
2012 – WrestleMania XXVIII
2011 – Money in the Bank
