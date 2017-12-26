Jumanji movie featuring Dwayne Johnson debuts in #2

Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a success for Sony Pictures as it brought in an estimated $68,755,967 in domestic box office, just over the expectations set by the movie studio. The movie made its debut in #2 behind Star Wars.

Apart from the nearly $69 million domestically, Jumanji pulled in $49,500,000 in foreign box office as well, bringing its worldwide total to $118,255,967 according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. Jumanji currently sits in #8 in Christmas Day grosses with $15,750,000 million.

The movie features Johnson along with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. It got good reviews from moviegoers, getting a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- from CinemaScore.

