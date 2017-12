Charlotte talks about how she knew she’d be a wrestler

“When I first showed up, I was knew I was right where I belong. I was comfortable having my dad as a wrestler – everything just felt natural. I did have doubts about if I would be any good, but I knew I belonged almost immediately. It was a just a matter of the trainers believing in me and identifying that I had the talent to achieve anything.”

source: newshub.co.nz

(Visited 106 times, 106 visits today)