Buff Bagwell takes a shot at the WWE Hall of Fame

“I 100 percent couldn’t care less, and I don’t mean that ugly. Let me give you a great answer why. Teddy Long is in the WWE Hall of Fame, and The Total Package, Lex Luger, that is in a wheelchair, that everybody in the world knows, is not. Take those two, and it diminishes the WWE Hall of Fame tremendously. I mean, don’t get me wrong. If I got in it, I’d be very proud and say I made it and here’s my ring. But at the same time, if I didn’t get called by them, I won’t lose an ounce of sleep over not getting in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

