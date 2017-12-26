Buff Bagwell takes a shot at the WWE Hall of Fame
“I 100 percent couldn’t care less, and I don’t mean that ugly. Let me give you a great answer why. Teddy Long is in the WWE Hall of Fame, and The Total Package, Lex Luger, that is in a wheelchair, that everybody in the world knows, is not. Take those two, and it diminishes the WWE Hall of Fame tremendously. I mean, don’t get me wrong. If I got in it, I’d be very proud and say I made it and here’s my ring. But at the same time, if I didn’t get called by them, I won’t lose an ounce of sleep over not getting in the WWE Hall of Fame.”
source: cbslocal.com
…. to be fair, Teddy Long has had a colorful career in wrestling, not just being the GM that always changed matches on the fly to tag matches or comically fed others to The Undertaker.
Now I’m not saying Luger has not had a HOF worthy career, but to question Teddy Long’s is dumb.
He could have said Koko B Ware and it would have made more sense. Granted, Koko B Ware probably did some HOF worthy things too.
Teddy was a big named ref, a great manager, and a GM, so I feel like he’s deserving. If they’re going to bitch about people being in, why not bitch about Tony Atlas, Koko B. Ware, Rikishi, The Godfather, or even the whole Celebrity Wing before talking about Teddy?
Teddy Long has been in the business for what 30 something years. Managed some big players, reffed for a number of years and had a solid run as gm. He’s earned his spot. Get real Bagwell, you aren’t getting in ever.
He wasn’t saying Long wasn’t deserving. He just said looks who’s in and who isn’t and the balance is off. And he’s right.
Any person who dedicates their life to the industry is deserving and to suggest anyone isn’t is a disservice and frankly, arrogant.
On the other hand, WWE’s HOF is purely political and you gotta be square with the boss and his inner circle before you’re considered regardless of your credentials.
Again, Bagwell wasn’t knocking or dismissing Longs induction, it was just an example of someone from Pot B or C going in before someone from Pot A.
I’m on the fence is Lex fits in that top tier of talent though.
To echo Bagwells point, if Long, Godfather and Rikishi are in before Demolition, Vader and British Bulldogs for example, then something IS amiss. But it’s already established to be all political to beat a dead horse.
GM? Yeah character wise but let’s be honest and realistic for a second ok, those matches were already made and those changes on the fly were already set and not his own decision but Vince’s so again he was only a GM character… Now him Teddy Long as a Referee and Manager probably stakes the claim for HOF because i give credit where credit is due for being outstanding in those two especially Refereeing because he was one of the elite ones in that category as far back as his days in the studio wrestling show and also big shows for JCP .. As for Hall of Fame he i guess slides in just barely.
Teddy and Lex are legit HOF talent!! True Lex had to be carried most of his careeer but did he draw money yes!!! Teddy has also earned his spot and definitely knows more about this business than half the guys in the HOF so…
And for the record I believe Long is completely deserving of his place in the HOF.
Maybe Bagwell was being ham-fisted as usual but I took the discussion to where it should go and that is the genuine disproportion of their HOF but it’s been said before, it is THEIR HOF
Bags forgets that he used to be a male stripper that missy Hyatt found in some rat hole..he was never a draw and got as far as he did cause of his look. So why should we care about what this jibber has to say he’s got nothing and wishes he had a career teddy long had…
Lex is a boarder line HOF candidate, and I wouldn’t lose sleep if he never got in. I never saw him as much more than the perennial transitional guy who was always there to hold down the fort until you found the one who was going to be the cornerstone. And considering Lex’s involvement with the death of Miss Elizabeth, I have doubts if he’ll ever get in. The Godfather wasn’t worthy, but he got in. Teddy Long more than deserved to get in. Not only was he a long time manager, but he broke the barrier at a time when outside of Slick, you didn’t have any managers that were African-American. They either went to white guys or white guys playing an ethnic role to get heat. Long, along with the Dr. of Style, helped bust that glass ceiling.
So “drawing money” is a reason to put someone in the WWE HOF. I can agree with that to a certain extent, for someone like a Hogan or a Flair that did it long-term – or even someone that just had a career that lasted years and years and was entertaining, or someone like a Goldberg that caught attention for a storyline achievement and drew money that way. But, a Batista? :/
I’ll translate what Bagwell said: “WWE HOF is crap, but when I’m in it, it’s good and I will be proud of it”.
Braun Guy said it best