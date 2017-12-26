Dean Ambrose will be out for much longer than expected following his triceps surgery and WWE.COM is reporting that the former WWE champion is now scheduled to be on the sidelines for a whopping nine long months.

Ambrose tore around 50% of the triceps tendon away from the bone and while the surgery was only 40 minutes, the rehab process is going to be a long one for the Lunatic Fringe. Ambrose went under the knife last week at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama and the surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, the same doctor who over the past several years fixed Superstars such as John Cena, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus, and many others.

Dean has already started physical therapy although he left Birmingham a few days after surgery to return home. This injury once again puts The Shield reunion on the shelf. The reboot of the group had its share of roadblocks, first with Reigns sidelined following a viral infection and now Ambrose.

