wXw 17th Anniversary Show Results – 12/23/17 – Oberhausen, Germany

Warm-up Match:

Julian Pace defeated Juvenile X

In the warm-up, the wXw Women’s Championship was presented by Christian Michael Jakobi and Sebastian Hollmichel to the fans and the two finalists, Melanie Gray and Session Moth Martina. Gray brutally attacked Martina during the presentation.

1. “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeated Marius Al-Ani

-After the match, Marius called his former day team partner, Absolute Andy, into the ring and asked him to finally face up. Andy brutally beat Marius and attacked the crew members rushing to the rescue.

2. Monster Consulting (Avalanche and Julian Nero) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin)

3. “The Product” David Starr defeated “Massive” Jurn Simmons

4. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match

RINGKAMPF (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher) (c) defeated Young Lions (Tarkan Aslan and Lucky Kid)

5. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Killer Kelly (who was chosen by Christian Michael Jakobi to replace the injured Session Moth Martina) defeated Melanie Gray

-Hall of Fame Induction: Karsten Beck

6. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Bobby Gunns defeated Ivan Kiev (c)

7. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship – No Holds Barred Match

John “Bad Bones” Klinger (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov

