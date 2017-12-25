Title Change In the Main Event of Tonight’s WWE RAW (Photos, Video)
Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defeated The Bar in the main event of tonight’s Christmas edition of WWE RAW from Chicago to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the first reign for Rollins and Jordan together as Jordan was replacing the injured Dean Ambrose tonight. This is Rollins’ third reign as tag team champion but his second with the RAW Tag Team Titles. Jordan previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles but this is his first run with the red brand belts. Cesaro and Sheamus won the titles back on the November 6th RAW from England.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
The unlikely tandem of @WWERollins and @JasonJordanJJ are set to challenge #RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus for their titles! pic.twitter.com/ySGyHabiw1
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2017
They ARE The BAR! @WWESheamus @WWECesaro #RAW pic.twitter.com/9KMMRbIHIU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2017
.@WWERollins means BUSINESS tonight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/47xIIyeGeS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2017
.@JasonJordanJJ is back with a VENGEANCE! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/FZa1iLGhA5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2017
.@WWERollins needs to tag his partner in, but @JasonJordanJJ is NOWHERE in sight! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/c76K81vrbK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2017
The #CelticWarrior @WWESheamus is out to punish @WWERollins! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Oz29TodeCa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2017
BEHOLD… your NEWWW #RAW #TagTeamChampions, @WWERollins and @JasonJordanJJ!! pic.twitter.com/1WkMdMsZdY
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2017
It's COMPLETE CHAOS in and out of the ring as #TheBar defends their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @WWERollins and @JasonJordanJJ! @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/a1nbNnnZqL
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2017
