Stardom “Year End Climax 2017” Results – 12/24/17 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Shiki Shibusawa and Hanan defeated Kaori Yoneyama and Ruaka

2. Scarlett and Rachael Ellering defeated Momo Watanabe and AZM

3. Hiromi Mimura and Konami defeated Sumire Natsu and Kris Wolf

4. High Speed ​​Championship Match

Mari Apache (c) vs. Starlight Kid (No Contest)

5. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu and Hana Kimura) (c) defeated Team Jungle (Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Torah)

6. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Io Shirai (c) vs. HZK (No Contest)

7. Yoko Bito Retirement Match

Toni Storm and Meiko Satomura defeated Yoko Bito and Takumi Iroha

After the match, Toni Storm called for a match against Meiko Satomura. Meiko agreed.

After that, Kairi Sane made a surprise appearance during Yoko Bito’s retirement ceremony.

