The Miz comments on what Vince McMahon told him backstage after winning the WWE Title

“Vince McMahon kind of pulled me to the back giving me the ‘Okay, we’re going with you, kid. We’re doing it.’ Vince always saw the talent, he was always my biggest supporter. When you come into WWE, it’s like a fraternity fans don’t like you, because you’re an outsider, you’re from a reality show, you’re not supposed to have talent. The locker room doesn’t like you, you get thrown out of the locker room, and then going back and having Vince telling me ‘We’re going with you. I know you can do it, solidifies everything. Everything I worked for. It was awesome.”

