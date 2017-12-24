Kane enjoying what could be his last run in the main event

In an interview with the New York Post to promote the Madison Square Garden event on boxing day, WWE Superstar Kane said he is making the most out of this main event run because he doesn’t know how many opportunities he has left.

“I have to take advantage of everyone that comes along. This might be the last one. I don’t know. I certainly think the match at Royal Rumble is going to be special for me,” Kane said. At the Royal Rumble, Kane will get his first WWE title match in several years, wrestling Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match.

Kane won his last major singles title in 2010 during the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, first winning the briefcase in the ladder match and then cashing in later in the night against Rey Mysterio.

“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and that’s a long time and I still think I perform at a high level,” he said. “But nevertheless, it’s a long time and I know I don’t have many opportunities like this left.”

The Big Red Machine will wrestle Braun Strowman on December 26 in Madison Square Garden.

https://s17-us2.ixquick.com/cgi-bin/serveimage?url=https%3A%2F%2Fc1.staticflickr.com%2F7%2F6161%2F6237707665_20b45bef64_b.jpg&sp=c93c9dd4095006a0683cca75ad39e80a

(Visited 19 times, 20 visits today)