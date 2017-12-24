Bryan admits he’s not a fan of his current role in WWE

“I love wrestling, but I don’t love all of it, right? The hard part of wrestling is the travel and going here and there and being away from your family. The part that I love is being in the ring and wrestling. Yeah, being in there and doing it. So now, I’ve got the job that’s the part of wrestling that I don’t like. I am very appreciative of WWE giving me this something to do, but I think some people still think, ‘Oh, you’re in wrestling still and you’re getting a pay check – you should be happy.'”

source: interview with Peter Rosenberg

