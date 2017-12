Alexa Bliss talks about how she and Nia Jax became besties

“So she came up and started talking my ear off. Then we started throwing jokes back and forth to each other and realized that we were going to be best friends.”

Nia: “Instantly we became best friends. I have such a dry humor and she totally gets me.”

source: eonline.com

