Alberto El Patron talks about when he won the GFW Title

Dec 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“People always like to say wrestling is fake or whatever, but that emotion was real. Whether the result is predetermined or not, the ones who love the business, we live for it. When the ref counted 1-2-3 and I broke down crying in the corner, it was because my dad was there, and I got to accomplish something – win a title – with him watching. He had never been there in person for something like that, just watching on TV.”

source: orlandosentinel.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal