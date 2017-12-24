Alberto El Patron talks about when he won the GFW Title

“People always like to say wrestling is fake or whatever, but that emotion was real. Whether the result is predetermined or not, the ones who love the business, we live for it. When the ref counted 1-2-3 and I broke down crying in the corner, it was because my dad was there, and I got to accomplish something – win a title – with him watching. He had never been there in person for something like that, just watching on TV.”

source: orlandosentinel.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)