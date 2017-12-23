The Usos comment on being forced to compete on the Summerslam pre-show

Jimmy: To be on a preshow at 5 pm and the fans aren’t in their seat yet. Our mindset is to make this match the hardest one to follow. Yeah they messed up putting us on first but we ain’t got no choice but to do it

Jey: To put us the Usos & The New Day on the kickoff show it felt like a slap in the face when you know we deliver every single night. There’s 2 major shows The Usos ain’t never ever been on. SummerSlam & Wrestlemania

Jimmy: You know what hurt me most, I’m sitting back last year at Wrestlemania. I see 4 Tag Teams in a match, one of them not even a real Tag Team, one that just got there, the other 2 teams are jokes. Me and my brother been here the longest and we can’t get that spot? What’s the deal with that? They can’t stop us, the cream rises to the top Uce. The Usos are the cream

Jey: Always kickoff, we always get there, almost get right there but never on there. We always do what we’re supposed to and then some but there’s gonna be a time when you can’t hold us back anymore. Put us on the main card, the big stage man. That’s all we’re asking

