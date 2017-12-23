NJPW “Lion’s Gate Project 10” Results – 12/21/17 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Tetsuhiro Yagi [0] vs. Ren Narita [0] (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)
2. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Hirai Kawato [6] defeated Shota Umino [4]
3. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Katsuya Kitamura [8] defeated Tomoyuki Oka [6]
4. Manabu Nakanishi and Kotaro Yoshino defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Dinosaur Takuma
5. Satoshi Kojima defeated Daisuke Kanehira
6. Yuji Nagata defeated Yuma Aoyagi
Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League Standings:
1. Katsuya Kitamura [10]
2. Hirai Kawato [8]
3. Tomoyuki Oka [6]
4. Shota Umino [4]
5. Ren Narita [1]
5. Tetsuhiro Yagi [1]
