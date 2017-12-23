Jeff Jarrett returns home from rehab

Jeff Jarrett has returned home after a two-month stint at a WWE-sponsored rehab facility.

His wife Karen posted a photo of the two at home on her Instagram saying “all is right in my world.” It’s been a difficult couple of months for the Jarrett family which included Anthem cutting all ties with Jarrett and his Global Force Wrestling business, effectively putting him out of a job. The planned Impact-to-GFW transition was also halted as the company decided to return to its Impact name following Jarrett’s dismissal.

It was Karen who reached out to WWE to seek help for her husband. As part of their Wellness Program, WWE offers free rehab to any past or present WWE Superstar. Jarrett and WWE were not on speaking terms ever since Jarrett decided to leave in 1999 and hold WWE “hostage” for a large sum of money before dropping the Intercontinental title to Chyna at No Mercy.

