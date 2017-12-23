Jeff Hardy asked about a potential opponent for Wrestlemania 34
On Superstar Q&A Jeff Hardy was asked and answered the following questions
1. What’s your favorite character you’ve created?
Jeff: Willow The Wisp
2. What potential future match ups are you excited for?
Jeff: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins
3. What has been your favorite feud in WWE?
Jeff: Feuding against Edge & Christian, and The Dudleys for the Tag Titles
4. When will you & Matt Hardy finally become Broken?
Jeff: When the timing is right
5. Who do you want to face at Wrestlemania 34?
Jeff: The Revival if he’s still a Tag Team with Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns if he’s a singles competitor
6. If you could pick your own opponent for a future Wrestlemania who would you want to face?
Jeff: Hulk Hogan
7. What is your most memorable PPV moment besides Wrestlemania 33?
Jeff: Winning the WWE Title at Armageddon 2008