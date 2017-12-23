Jeff Hardy asked about a potential opponent for Wrestlemania 34

On Superstar Q&A Jeff Hardy was asked and answered the following questions

1. What’s your favorite character you’ve created?

Jeff: Willow The Wisp

2. What potential future match ups are you excited for?

Jeff: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins

3. What has been your favorite feud in WWE?

Jeff: Feuding against Edge & Christian, and The Dudleys for the Tag Titles

4. When will you & Matt Hardy finally become Broken?

Jeff: When the timing is right

5. Who do you want to face at Wrestlemania 34?

Jeff: The Revival if he’s still a Tag Team with Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns if he’s a singles competitor

6. If you could pick your own opponent for a future Wrestlemania who would you want to face?

Jeff: Hulk Hogan

7. What is your most memorable PPV moment besides Wrestlemania 33?

Jeff: Winning the WWE Title at Armageddon 2008

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)