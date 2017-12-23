Former Female WWE Superstar lands new movie role

Dec 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE Superstar Cameron aka Ariane Andrews announced that she landed her first movie role.

Andrews will be playing Cecilia Collins in the upcoming Ritchie Greer movie titled ‘Underdog’. The moving is about a young girl meets a boxing coach and they quickly form a bond based on their mutual struggles with their own addictions.

