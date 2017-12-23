Former Female WWE Superstar lands new movie role

Former WWE Superstar Cameron aka Ariane Andrews announced that she landed her first movie role.

#UnderDog! Couldn’t be a better first feature film to play in! Everyone who knows my journey knows I have always been the Underdog! Let me introduce you to Cecilia Collins AKA CC. pic.twitter.com/0wGt5m7OCe — Ariane Andrew (@ArianeAndrew) December 22, 2017

Andrews will be playing Cecilia Collins in the upcoming Ritchie Greer movie titled ‘Underdog’. The moving is about a young girl meets a boxing coach and they quickly form a bond based on their mutual struggles with their own addictions.

