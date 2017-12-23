Ethan Carter III files for EC3 trademark

– Former Impact champion Ethan Carter III has filed for a trademark for the EC3 name. The application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office was filed on December 15, 2017. The trademark was filed under Goods and Services: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Conducting fitness classes. It was filed by Tracy A. Myers, an associate attorney at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC. EC3, whose real name is Michael Hutter, seems to be interested in a new venture of fitness classes as suggested by the trademark filing. There were rumors that he, along with Bobby Lashley, are expected to leave Impact as soon as their current contract wraps up in 2018. Anthem’s Ed Nordholm said that they will be allowing talent to use their Impact names even when they leave the promotion which is why Carter went ahead and filed for a trademark. Anthem can still oppose the filing as they did not actually say talent can go trademark names that were created by the company but just use the name without any issues.

