WWE still hopeful Ambrose could be back in time for Wrestlemania 34

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ambrose’s elbow injury may date back to #TLC ppv when he took a bump on a table that didn’t break. Apparently Ambrose’s elbow swelled up immediately.

Ambrose continued to work all his scheduled WWE events but the injury must have caught up to him and gotten worse this past week.

(Visited 229 times, 230 visits today)