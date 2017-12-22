WWE legend wants to see The Authors of Pain go to Raw

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
The Authors of Pain
No thanks. That won’t help the tag division, new booking and storylines will though. Ambrose’s injury might be a blessing in disguise people are sick of The Bar vs Rollins & Ambrose matches every week. There’s a decent amount of teams on RAW, they just got to utilize them better.
Also, they’ll likely end up like The Ascension, dominant beasts in NXT and treated like utter crap on the main roster.
