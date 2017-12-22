The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Clash of Champions
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Womens Royal Rumble
*AJ Lee turning book in to a tv series
*Vince McMahon bringing back football
And More!
We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE PPV Clash of Champions featuring AJ Styles against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon as special referees and more! We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown highlighted by New Day and Rusev & Aiden English having christmas fun and more.
We also had the NXT Rundown featuring the crowning of New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions and Tyler Bate against Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship and more.
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack122117.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow