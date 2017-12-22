The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Clash of Champions

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Womens Royal Rumble

*AJ Lee turning book in to a tv series

*Vince McMahon bringing back football

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE PPV Clash of Champions featuring AJ Styles against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon as special referees and more! We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown highlighted by New Day and Rusev & Aiden English having christmas fun and more.

We also had the NXT Rundown featuring the crowning of New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions and Tyler Bate against Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack122117.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)