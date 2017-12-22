Rumored name for the WWE Hall of Fame

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

5 Responses

  1. aag770 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Didn’t they just FIRE him, though? I smell a company trying to avoid a lawsuit… Or at the very least they’re trying to stay in his good graces so that they can keep using his music at little expense.

  2. Joe A says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Giving him a live mic at the HOF ceremony???

    I. CANT. WAIT.

  3. Axel says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    They didnt fire him. They didnt renew his contract. There is a difference.

  4. Mackdeezy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Tbf, he needed to be in long ago, and I’m not the only one who’s thought so.

  5. Havok says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    His contract wasn’t renewed and he wasn’t even working with the music anymore. He was working with their movie studio

