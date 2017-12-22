Rumored name for the WWE Hall of Fame

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: WWE hall of fame
Didn’t they just FIRE him, though? I smell a company trying to avoid a lawsuit… Or at the very least they’re trying to stay in his good graces so that they can keep using his music at little expense.
Giving him a live mic at the HOF ceremony???
I. CANT. WAIT.
They didnt fire him. They didnt renew his contract. There is a difference.
Tbf, he needed to be in long ago, and I’m not the only one who’s thought so.
His contract wasn’t renewed and he wasn’t even working with the music anymore. He was working with their movie studio
