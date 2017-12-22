Rumored name expected to return at the Royal Rumble

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1,087 times, 1,094 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

3 Responses

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Didnt i hear somewhere that steph kinda hated her?

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    @Mackdeezy – There was an incident backstage where Kaitlyn interrupted Steph while she was talking to someone else and Steph totally overreacted to it. It lead to an on screen thing where Steph told Kaitlyn to never interrupt her again. Pettiness at it’s finest but that’s the McMahons for ya.

  3. martin williams says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Who?

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal