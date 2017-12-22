Rey Mysterio commented on a potential return to WWE

“I’m not locked up to any company at the moment. I’m an independent contractor as we say. I could go to work anywhere I want. That’s the beautiful thing about being on this side of the fence. I get to choose what days I work, and which days I get off.”

“People keep asking me since WWE made an article about my possible return at The Royal Rumble. Never say Never right? When I left WWE is was to my understanding that we left on good terms. I never meant or insinuated that I would be gone for good.”

“I would definitely love to go back and finish up. Whether it’s one year or longer,I owe a lot to that company and to my fans . I would definitely like to one more run and finish it properly and say goodbye.”

“I don’t think I can go back to a full time schedule. There’s just no way. I can’t do that, but maybe a Chris Jericho type of run. Where I can work a couple days of the week, relax for the others. That was my main reason for stepping away. I just need a peaceful state of mind.”

(The 434 Club)

