Kalisto’s wife sends a message to the person that threw a water bottle at him

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Kalisto
Okay well was it glass or plastic
That was pretty f ***ed up to do that. I am glad his wife put that punk a** b***h on blast. Kalisto is a good wrestler and very entertaining. Its a shame what happen to him cause of the idiot throwing a bottle
@Tollefaan – A full plastic water bottle being launched at your face (or anywhere on your body) would hurt like hell. I can’t believe the idiots that are saying the guy’s a wimp when if it happened to them, it would be a different story.
