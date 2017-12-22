How many spots available in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

Dec 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags:
Why not 30
Well if there are 11 in already and pretty much none of the SD women have been announced it better be at least 20. If it’s not at least 20 it might as well be a regular battle royal. Plus add in a few NXT women, and hopefully a few surprises.
It should be 25 or 30. A couple NXT appearances & some surprise returns/one offs. There are mpre than 20 active on the main roster alone.
20 is a sensible amount IMO. The main roster is 22 women deep. Even if you pull out 4 to have title matches (which seems unlikely to me), you still have room for a couple surprises like Rousey, the Bellas or another NXT call up or two.
As mentioned before they have 21 active women on the main roster, not including either Bella nor Maria or Maryse who if they weren’t pregnant probably could work a quick Rumble appearance.
20 made sense if you had two title matches, leaving 3 spots for returns/surprise/NXT/Bella.
But if there’s no title matches, you have 19, with only one spot available unless someone is getting shafted. But then again the main male roster has way too many people on it for 30 male spots to be seen as fair anyway, so probably may be the same for the women too.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley
Why not 30
Well if there are 11 in already and pretty much none of the SD women have been announced it better be at least 20. If it’s not at least 20 it might as well be a regular battle royal. Plus add in a few NXT women, and hopefully a few surprises.
It should be 25 or 30. A couple NXT appearances & some surprise returns/one offs. There are mpre than 20 active on the main roster alone.
20 is a sensible amount IMO. The main roster is 22 women deep. Even if you pull out 4 to have title matches (which seems unlikely to me), you still have room for a couple surprises like Rousey, the Bellas or another NXT call up or two.
As mentioned before they have 21 active women on the main roster, not including either Bella nor Maria or Maryse who if they weren’t pregnant probably could work a quick Rumble appearance.
20 made sense if you had two title matches, leaving 3 spots for returns/surprise/NXT/Bella.
But if there’s no title matches, you have 19, with only one spot available unless someone is getting shafted. But then again the main male roster has way too many people on it for 30 male spots to be seen as fair anyway, so probably may be the same for the women too.