WWE has revealed their Top 25 Matches of 2017

1. AJ Styles vs John Cena for the WWE Title (Royal Rumble)

2. Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Title (SummerSlam)

3. Tyler Bate vs Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Title (NXT Takeover Chicago)

4. The New Day vs The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles (SummerSlam)

5. Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles (Survivor Series)

6. Asuka vs Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Title (NXT Takeover Brooklyn)

7. Finn Balor vs AJ Styles (TLC)

8. DIY vs The Revival vs The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles (NXT Takeover Orlando)

9. The Big Show vs Braun Strowman (Raw February 20th)

10. Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins vs The Miz (Raw May 1st)

11. The New Day vs The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles (Battleground)

12. AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon (Wrestlemania 33)

13. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Titles (No Mercy)

14. Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns (Raw May 29th)

15. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg for the Universal Title (Wrestlemania 33)

16. Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream (NXT Takeover War Games)

17. Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt (Extreme Rules)

18. The Undisputed Era vs Sanity vs Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain (NXT Takeover War Games)

19. Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Title (Royal Rumble)

20. TJP vs Jack Gallagher vs Cedric Alexander vs Noam Dar vs Mustafa Ali (205 Live February 7th)

21. Bayley vs Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Title (Raw February 13th)

22. John Cena vs AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt vs Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin vs The Miz for the WWE Title (Elimination Chamber)

23. Bobby Roode vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Title (NXT Takeover Orlando)

24. Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho for the United States Title (SD July 25th)

25. Roman Reigns vs Cesaro for the Intercontintal Title (Raw December 11th)

