Wrestler of the Year 2017

With only a couple of days left of the year 2017, WrestleMania is preparing to wrap up another great year full of amazing showdowns and insane performances from some of the greatest and newest names in the world of stunt action glamour combat. This was also the year of the 11th Wrestle Kingdom challenge, another amazing tour de force from where several great names have emerged and left a powerful mark on the world of wrestling. During this unforgettable event, both Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega have proven themselves, while when it comes to WrestleMania weekends, Keith Lee was virtually unstoppable. The queen of feminine wrestling Asuka, who can be considered the most impressive female wrestler this year after Kairi Hojo, managed an unparalleled run within the NXT, adding her name to the list of the 10 best wrestlers of the year so far. Despite so many great performances and results, the overall evolution and run of Kazuchika Okada will be hard to equal, turning the Japanese fighter into this year’s best wrestler.

Japan’s New Ace

In the beginning, there were numerous fans and followers that have doubted the upcoming Japanese wrestling star, yet now that the year is approaching the end, almost all of them remain silent. During each month of 2017, Okada has managed almost perfect runs, getting closer and closer to the best overall performance in the entire history of international wrestling. And, unlike flat legends such as Ric Flair, who tended to impose the same pattern during most of his important matches, Kazuchika Okada faced a wide range of completely different opponents when it comes to style. The even more engaging and attractive part is the constant surprising variation of his fighting style, with Okada managing to adapt and change his wrestling techniques based on the characteristics and particularities of each opponent.

Okada’s Best 2017 Performances

Those gore wrestling fans that don’t care that much about cheesy dramatic background stories and tension created specifically to amplify the impact of a wrestling match have found a perfect resort in each one of Okada’s matches, especially the one from April against Shibata. The untamed brutality and impressive speed of this athletic wrestler guaranteed an ultimate show that left this type of fans breathless and wanting for more. What preceded this ultimate moment of glory was even more enticing and appealing to wrestling fans from all over the world. In March, Okada faced the infamous Tiger Mask, showing an almost unnatural skill and a high level of accuracy and coordination. As for style, the match from February against Minoru Suzuki revealed an almost perfect fighter perfectly outlined by the most intense setup story. But the truly unforgettable moment of 2017 spread across a perfect 45 minutes clash with Omega, where Okada mixed all the essential elements of classic old-time wrestling with the best parts of the newer modern tendency. Aside from this all, Kazuchika Okada is also considered by almost all fans and colleagues the most professional wrestling performer of the moment, and the one fighter to have brought the entire discipline back to the status of an actual form of art.

Predictions for the Future

Any respectable fan out there can and will confirm that the initial flame of wrestling has been ignited once again, courtesy of this amazing and extremely talented Japanese athlete and showman. And with such a magnificent end of the year, Okada is most likely to start the upcoming 2018 even more powerful and twice as sharp.

