Sasha Banks is already thinking about her future

Sasha Banks revealed on Steve Austin’s podcast that she has thought of pursuing a producer role in WWE in the future and that Bayley is interested in becoming a trainer.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘I just want to retire and be a producer’. I really love creating matches, but then I see what they go through and I’m like, ‘I do not want to do that! I do not want to be yelled at or the stress of it all’, but I really, really enjoy helping putting matches together. But I think Bayley wants to be a trainer. She’s so good and patient, like, really good at explaining stuff and I like explaining what I think makes moments, so maybe we’d be a good team like that. But that’s a goal maybe or maybe I’ll just retire and sit on the couch the rest of my life and do nothing! Is that bad?” – Sasha Banks

