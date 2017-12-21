Rolling Stone has released their Wrestling Year End Awards

Wrestler of the Year: The Miz

Male Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Braun Strowman

Female Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Alexa Bliss

Tag Team of the Year: The Usos

Match of the Year: The Usos vs The New Day at Summerslam

Most Improbably Awesome Match of the Year: Team Raw vs Team Smackdown at Survivor Series

Comeback of the Year: Jinder Mahal

Overdue Title Run of the Year: Nattie

Most Overdue yet to be a Title Holder: Nia Jax

Most Welcome Loss of Sanity of the year: Matt Hardy

Most Promising of the Year: Chad Gable

Eeriest Entrance of the Year: Asuka

One Night Only Face Turn of the Year: Neville

Best Fake Onscreen Authority Figure of the Year: Stephanie McMahon

Gamesmanship of the Year: The Ascension

Bittersweet Exit of the Year: James Ellsworth

Best Posture: Kurt Angle





