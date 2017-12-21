Rolling Stone has released their Wrestling Year End Awards

Dec 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Wrestler of the Year: The Miz

Male Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Braun Strowman

Female Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Alexa Bliss

Tag Team of the Year: The Usos

Match of the Year: The Usos vs The New Day at Summerslam

Most Improbably Awesome Match of the Year: Team Raw vs Team Smackdown at Survivor Series

Comeback of the Year: Jinder Mahal

Overdue Title Run of the Year: Nattie

Most Overdue yet to be a Title Holder: Nia Jax

Most Welcome Loss of Sanity of the year: Matt Hardy

Most Promising of the Year: Chad Gable

Eeriest Entrance of the Year: Asuka

One Night Only Face Turn of the Year: Neville

Best Fake Onscreen Authority Figure of the Year: Stephanie McMahon

Gamesmanship of the Year: The Ascension

Bittersweet Exit of the Year: James Ellsworth

Best Posture: Kurt Angle


(Visited 452 times, 452 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More from my site

5 Responses

  1. Havok says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    These are horrible choices

  2. Jim says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Rolling sold

  3. Helio says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Whoever wrote this only “knows” WWE.

  4. Ryan Falls says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    What odd categories

  5. aag770 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:06 am

    The Survivor Series match, really?? If they wanted to keep it WWE, at least choose the Breezango/Usos match…

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal