Rolling Stone has released their Wrestling Year End Awards
Wrestler of the Year: The Miz
Male Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Braun Strowman
Female Runner Up Wrestler of the Year: Alexa Bliss
Tag Team of the Year: The Usos
Match of the Year: The Usos vs The New Day at Summerslam
Most Improbably Awesome Match of the Year: Team Raw vs Team Smackdown at Survivor Series
Comeback of the Year: Jinder Mahal
Overdue Title Run of the Year: Nattie
Most Overdue yet to be a Title Holder: Nia Jax
Most Welcome Loss of Sanity of the year: Matt Hardy
Most Promising of the Year: Chad Gable
Eeriest Entrance of the Year: Asuka
One Night Only Face Turn of the Year: Neville
Best Fake Onscreen Authority Figure of the Year: Stephanie McMahon
Gamesmanship of the Year: The Ascension
Bittersweet Exit of the Year: James Ellsworth
Best Posture: Kurt Angle
These are horrible choices
Rolling sold
Whoever wrote this only “knows” WWE.
What odd categories
The Survivor Series match, really?? If they wanted to keep it WWE, at least choose the Breezango/Usos match…