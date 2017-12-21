McMahon sells $100 million worth of WWE stock
Vince McMahon sold $100 million worth of WWE stock today to fund Alpha Entertainment, which he created, in part, to fund a pro football venture.
Alpha Entertainment filed for 5 trademarks last week to the “XFL.”
Via CBSsports.com:
The filings were originally made by the WWE months ago, as Rovell later clarified, but “the records say they did it” on Dec. 16 and the trademark requests have since been relinquished to McMahon and Alpha Entertainment, which WWE previously told Deadspin is an unrelated entity meant “to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football.”
A follow-up report by Rovell on ESPN.com said McMahon is also fresh off a sale of 3.34 million WWE shares (or about $100 million worth) to help fund his Alpha Entertainment company amid his pursuit of a new XFL.
I look forward to the NextGen XFL…….. or XFL II……. or XFL2……… or whatever you wanna call it. Now is a much better time to debut a rival to NFL than it was back then.
Getting a TV deal is going to be next to impossible. Showing the games on the network isn’t a viable option. If anything, a new league shouldn’t launch until 2020. Part of the reason the XFL failed was that they went right from drawing to board to the field. The old AFL was announced in 58 and started play in 60. The USFL was announced in 81 and started in 83. You need at least two years to fully fund and establish a football league.