John Cena explains why he learned Mandarin

“I started wanting to learn Mandarin to get our global company to be a true global company. I’m fascinated with the language and have become obsessed with trying to learn it. I don’t have a lot of free time, but when I do, for an hour or two of my day, a tutor comes over and we just talk. I have a Ziploc bag with two huge stacks of flashcards – and each stack used to take me about an hour and a half to go through and now it takes me 30 minutes. So, on the days when I want to just cruise through Instagram, I have to tell myself that would be fun, but do it after half an hour’s worth of cards.”

source: straitstimes.com

