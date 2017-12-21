Jericho picks up another New Japan booking

Dec 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Chris Jericho, New Japan
That means he’s either winning the strap, there’s a no decision, or he’s starting a program with Naito for the big belt. Either way, very cool news.
And a possible Fuyuki-gun reunion with Jado and Gedo, I hope.
Very interesting. Wonder if he’ll stick around and do the ROH Japan or CMLL shows.
