Jericho picks up another New Japan booking

Dec 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 515 times, 515 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

3 Responses

  1. Motorhead says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    That means he’s either winning the strap, there’s a no decision, or he’s starting a program with Naito for the big belt. Either way, very cool news.

  2. James says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:09 am

    And a possible Fuyuki-gun reunion with Jado and Gedo, I hope.

  3. Nick Ahlhelm says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Very interesting. Wonder if he’ll stick around and do the ROH Japan or CMLL shows.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal