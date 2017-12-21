Is Batista considering one more WWE run?

Dec 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Batista is reportedly interested and strongly considering a full time run back with the WWE. The biggest hurdle will be his Hollywood career. If he signs a deal with WWE, Hollywood executives would have to negotiate with WWE which may cause him to lose roles.

  1. Jeff says:
    December 21, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    honeslty his 2014 run did get fuked with cause of punk drama and daniel bryan yes moment. so i mean i be fine for it but.. hes gonna come back as a face cause thats what past superstars do.

    yet…. BATISTA NEEDS TO BE HEEL!!! he proved it last few months of 2014 run even BLUETISTA!!! xD! was good.

    so i don’t want it to end up like his 2014 run.

