Is Batista considering one more WWE run?
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Batista is reportedly interested and strongly considering a full time run back with the WWE. The biggest hurdle will be his Hollywood career. If he signs a deal with WWE, Hollywood executives would have to negotiate with WWE which may cause him to lose roles.
(Visited 357 times, 357 visits today)
honeslty his 2014 run did get fuked with cause of punk drama and daniel bryan yes moment. so i mean i be fine for it but.. hes gonna come back as a face cause thats what past superstars do.
yet…. BATISTA NEEDS TO BE HEEL!!! he proved it last few months of 2014 run even BLUETISTA!!! xD! was good.
so i don’t want it to end up like his 2014 run.